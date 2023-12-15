Demolition of historic Kannur munsiff court building begins

December 15, 2023 02:24 am | Updated 02:24 am IST - KANNUR

The demolition of the century-old structure housing the Kannur Munsiff Court commenced on December 13, marking the end of an era. A new court complex will come up at the site.

Established in 1907 during the British rule, the munsiff court initially operated from Chavasseri near Mattannur before being shifted to Kannur. For several decades Kannur had only a munsiff court until 1962, when the demand for a sub-court was met.

In 2012, a family court and a POCSO court were set up in Kannur, both now serving as district courts. The city at present has three magistrate courts, two municipal courts, and one sub court, with the Principal Munsiff Court operating within the historic 116-year-old building.

Eminent legal personalities such as Justice Muhammed Mushtaq and Kauser Edappagath began their careers within these walls.

The demolition marked an emotional moment for advocates and staff. On the eve of demolition, they gathered to take a photograph in front of the historical structure, bidding farewell to a significant chapter.

The redevelopment involves the demolition of the old structure for the construction of a seven-storey building, a project estimated at ₹40.25 crore.

Spanning an area of 6864 square meters, the Kannur Court Complex accommodates around 450 lawyers, over 90 court employees, and numerous arbitrators. The design, crafted by the Public Works Department, allocates the first floor for the bar association and clerk’s office, while the new facility will house courts on floors two to seven, equipped with modern amenities, including elevators for improved accessibility.

As the historic building bids farewell, it leaves behind a legacy, ushering in a new era of modern and efficient judicial infrastructure in Kannur.