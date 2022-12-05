  1. EPaper
Demands of fishermen protesting against Vizhinjam port legitimate, says Shashi Tharoor

December 05, 2022 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Shasi Tharoor, MP, visits Cardinal George Alencherry, Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Church, at Mount St. Thomas, Kakkanad, on Monday morning.

Shasi Tharoor, MP, visits Cardinal George Alencherry, Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Church, at Mount St. Thomas, Kakkanad, on Monday morning. | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

The demands of the fishermen protesting against the Vizhinjam international port project, except the one for stopping the project work, are legitimate, Shashi Tharoor, MP, has said.

Speaking to media persons here on Monday, Mr. Tharoor said a consensus needs to be evolved in the issue, and the State government and the Vizhinjam Samara Samithi leaders should strive for this.

The Vizhinjam project is needed for the progress of the State and its economic growth and no one shall unnecessarily obstruct it. At the same time, it is unfortunate that the State government is not paying attention to the demands of fishermen, he said.

Mr. Tharoor said he had no plans to join the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Incidentally, NCP leader P.C. Chacko had extended an invitation to the Congress leader to join the party.

Earlier, Mr. Tharoor met Cardinal George Alencherry, Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Church, at Mount St. Thomas, Kakkanad.

