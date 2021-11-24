Delegate registration for International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala begins Thursday

IDSFFK will be held from December 9 to 14 at Aries Plex SL Cinemas in Thiruvananthapuram

The delegate registration for the 13th edition of the International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK) will open on Thursday.

The festival, organised by the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy, will be held from December 9 to 14 at Aries Plex SL Cinemas in the capital. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the festival at 6 p.m on December 9.

Around 200 films, including long and short documentaries, short films and campus films, will be showcased at the six day-long festival. The delegate registration can be done online at idsffk.in. The delegate fee for the general category is ₹400 and for students ₹200.

Documentary and short film makers from across the country will be participating in the festival, which also features other events, including Meet the Director and Face to Face sessions. The IDSFFK could not be organised last year due to COVID-19.