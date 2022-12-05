  1. EPaper
Deer musk worth crores seized in Kannur; four arrested

Nabbed when trying to sell the musk to purchasers from Pathanamthitta

December 05, 2022 11:56 pm | Updated 11:56 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Forest department has arrested four people, who were in possession of deer musk, which is rare and worth crores, at Padiyottuchal in Kannur.

Those arrested include Padiyottuchal residents M. Riyas, T.P. Sajid, K. Asif, and Neruvambram resident Vineet. Based on the intelligence report received from Thiruvananthapuram Forest Intelligence Cell, Kannur flying squad team, led by Divisional Forest Officer K. Ajith Raman made the arrest. The accused were nabbed when they tried to sell the musk, which was kept in a vacant house in Padiyottuchal, to purchasers from Pathanamthitta.

Deer musk is a substance with a persistent odour. It is obtained from the caudal glands of the male musk deer and collected after killing the animal, which is protected under Schedule 1 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. It is a criminal offense with an imprisonment of three to eight years, said Forest officials.

The sample will be sent for testing, and for further investigation the case has been handed over to the Taliparamba range Forest officer.

