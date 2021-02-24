Deducted salary to be given back from April

Will be returned in five monthly instalments

The repayment of a month’s salary of government employees and teachers deducted over five months by the government will be returned in five equated monthly instalments from April 2021.

The Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, on Wednesday decided to deposit deducted salary in the Provident Fund account and allow the employees and teachers to withdraw it from June.

In the case of those paying contributory pension, the deducted salary will be returned without deducting the NPS contribution. A communication from the Chief Minister’s office said arrangements would be made to deposit the deducted salary to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for those employees willing to do so.

Salary revision

The Cabinet also decided to revise the salary of non-teaching staff of the universities in the State on the lines of the revision for the State government staff. The revised salary and allowances will be disbursed to them from April 2021.

The salary of the High Court employees, subordinate staff of Travancore Titanium Products, Kerala Health Research and Welfare Society’s permanent staff, employees of the Regional Cancer Centre, Kerala State Coir Corporation, Malabar Cements ministerial staff and employees of the Kerala State Development Corporation for Christian Converts from Scheduled Castes and Recommended Communities.

The Cabinet decided in principle to grant salary revision under the Seventh Pay Commission to employees getting salary under the CSIR scales and working in the various research institutions under the Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment.

Sabarimala airport

Kerala Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (KINFRA) will be entrusted with the job of taking over the land needed for the proposed fifth airport of the State in Sabarimala.