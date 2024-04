April 16, 2024 09:11 am | Updated 09:11 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Travancore Devasom Board (TDB) president P. S. Prasanth dedicated the new ‘Alankara Gopuram’, ‘Bhajanamandapam’, and the ‘Thidapally’ of Sree Shaktivinayaka Temple, Palayam, on Sunday. The temple is under the TDB. TDB members G. Sundaresan, A. Ajikumar, Palayam Imam V.P. Suhaib Moulavi, TDB secretary G. Baiju, chief engineer R. Ajith Kumar and former TDB president K. Ananthagopan were among those present.