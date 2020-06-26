Decentralised governance helped contain pandemic: CM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that people's participation under the leadership of empowered local governments seems to be the most effective strategy to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.
“Kerala has made pioneering strides in the decentralised form of governance. There is considerable community participation in the planning process. It has enriched the process of decentralisation of power. This strong participatory governance has helped Kerala in the containment measures related to the pandemic,” he said at the inaugural address of the ‘Kerala Dialogue,' a web series on development organised by the government on Friday.
Mr. Vijayan said the experience of the pandemic should act as a game-changer in assessing the role of the State. “A strong public sector in health and education is necessary for this decentralised model to work well. It has also made us rethink on the role of State intervention, especially in social sectors such as health. The public sector interventions in social and economic sectors cannot be treated as an avoidable evil,” he said.
The Chief Minister said that economic and social inequalities tend to make the problems of the pandemic crisis worse. “The crisis has disproportionately affected the marginalised and poor communities. We need to bring the focus back to the people,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath