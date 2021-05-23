Deaths don’t match case drop in Kerala

State sees 176 fatalities in a day; A.P. reports highest one-day toll of 118; cases, tests down in Telangana

Kerala reported 28,514 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, when 1,26,028 samples were tested, and recorded a test positivity rate (TPR) of 22.63%.

Deaths, however, were rising and the trend was expected to continue for the next two weeks, although disease transmission was beginning to slow down.

Cumulative fatalities, according to official data, touched 7,170 on Saturday, when 176 new deaths were added.

Active cases, at 4.45 lakh 10 days ago declined to 2,89,283.

Hospital admissions continued to remain high and 3,383 persons were newly admitted, while 38,743 patients were being treated for moderate or severe COVID.

In Thiruvananthapuram district, while active cases dropped to 20,695, hospitalisations were rising.

Malappuram district reported the highest number of new cases at 3,932, Thiruvananthapuram 3,300, Ernakulam 3,219, Palakkad 3,020, Kollam 2,423, Thrissur 2,404, Alappuzha 2,178, Kozhikode 1,971, Kottayam 1,750, Kannur 1,252, Idukki 9876, Pathanamthitta 877, Kasaragod 702 and Wayanad 499.

Karnataka on Saturday reported 31,183 new cases, of which 8,214 were from Bengaluru Urban. With 451 more deaths, the overall toll rose to 24,658. Active cases stood at 4,83,204 and the TPR for the day stood at 24.21%.

Andhra Pradesh reported the highest single-day toll of 118 deaths on Saturday. There were 19,981 new infections.

Krishna district topped the death rate at 1.11%, the only district with more than 1% death rate.

There were 2,10,683 active cases. The TPR of 19,981 samples was 22.05%.

West Godavari reported 15 new deaths, Chittoor 14, East Godavari and Visakhapatnam 11 each, Guntur 10 and Anantapur and Krishna nine each, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram eight deaths each, Kurnool, Nellore and Prakasam seven each and Kadapa two.

East Godavari reported 3,227 new infections, the highest.

COVID-19 cases as well as testing in Telangana witnessed a downward trend. On Saturday, 3,308 more cases were recorded as against 3,464 a day before, with 63,120 samples being tested, compared to the previous day’s 65,997.

Fresh fatalities recorded by the government on Saturday stood at 21.

Also, 42,959 persons were under treatment or in isolation in Telangana.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region with 513 cases recorded the highest incidence while in the neighbouring district of Rangareddy it was 226 and in Medchal-Malkajgiri, 203.

Districts which recorded over 100 cases were Karimnagar with 161, Khamman 228, Mahbubnagar 116, Peddapalli 101, Sangareddy 120, Siddipet 110, and Warangal Urban 116.

(With inputs from Bengaluru, Vijayawada & Hyderabad bureaus)