Kerala

Deadline for application extended

The  Institute of Human Resources Development has extended the deadline for submitting online application for NRI seats in its engineering colleges for the academic year 2021-23 till July 30.

The application and supporting documents should be submitted to the head of the institution concerned before 5 p.m. on August 2. For more information, visit www.ihrd.ac.in or call 0471 2322501.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 29, 2022 7:29:19 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/deadline-extended/article65699126.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY