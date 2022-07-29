Deadline for application extended
The Institute of Human Resources Development has extended the deadline for submitting online application for NRI seats in its engineering colleges for the academic year 2021-23 till July 30.
The application and supporting documents should be submitted to the head of the institution concerned before 5 p.m. on August 2. For more information, visit www.ihrd.ac.in or call 0471 2322501.
