De-fibering unit opened at Karinthalam

A coir de-fibering unit has been started in Kinanoor panchayat here under the aegis of the Coir Development Department with the objective of strengthening the traditional coir industry.

The unit was inaugurated on Saturday by Industries Minister E.P. Jayarajan. The de-fibering unit is a project conceived as an environment-friendly initiative of the panchayat. Its objectives included promotion of the traditional coir sector and industry and ensuring job to Kudumbashree workers. The unit will function under the supervision of the department, a press release said.

The de-fibering unit was set up by renovating the district panchayat’s marketing centre of the Kudumbashree at Karinthalam in the panchayat. The panchayat spent र8 lakh for providing basic facilities in the unit. The Coir Development Department sanctioned र14 lakh as subsidy for purchasing the machinery. The press release said that the Kerala State Coir Machinery Manufacturing Company in Alappuzha had provided technical support for the unit.

Five Kudumbashree workers trained by the company are working in the unit which has a capacity of producing 210 kg of coir fibre a day.