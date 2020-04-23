DDMCs to decide on all restrictions

State Police Chief Loknath Behera said here on Thursday that all restrictions on movement of people would continue in COVID-19 hotspots and containment zones.

The District Disaster Management Committees (DDMCs) would decide on imposing restrictions or relaxing curbs at the district level after assessing the situation. The changes would be based on the guidelines issued by the State government or the Centre.

Mr. Behera directed district police officers to release the vehicles impounded during the lockdown on payment of the fine decided by the Kerala High Court.

Fine prescribed

Station House Officers and sub-inspectors in charge of law and order have been directed to release the vehicles after issuing TR-5 receipt for payment of fine.

The High Court has prescribed a fine of ₹1,000 for two and three wheelers, ₹2,000 for light motor vehicles such as cars and jeeps, ₹4,000 for medium commercial vehicles, stage carriers and contract cariages and ₹5,000 for big commercial vehicles. The amount collected as fine from the vehicle owners would be credited to the treasury account the next day itself. A press note quoting Mr. Behera said the department had prepared the guidelines for accounting the money.

4,654 arrests

Meanwhile, 3,105 vehicles were seized and 4,428 cases registered across the State on Thursday for violating lockdown restrictions. As many as 4,654 arrests were also recorded.