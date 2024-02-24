GIFT a SubscriptionGift
DDMA issues public advisory as mercury soars

This posed threats like sunburn, sunstroke and dehydration. Fire breakouts owing to piled up garbage dumps and dry grass-filled plots was another potential danger.

February 24, 2024 05:19 pm | Updated 05:19 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
With daytime temperatures unusually soaring in Kochi, people are using shawls and umbrellas to protect themselves from the scorching sun. A scene from Broadway

With daytime temperatures unusually soaring in Kochi, people are using shawls and umbrellas to protect themselves from the scorching sun. A scene from Broadway | Photo Credit: R.K. Nithin

The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has issued a detailed advisory for the people in the wake of the rising heat conditions.

The district has registered an average temperature of 37 degree Celsius during the first week of February in various weather stations across the district. It was in the range of 37 and 40 degree Celsius in the previous days with the mercury likely to go even further up in the coming days.

This posed threats like sunburn, sunstroke and dehydration. Fire breakouts owing to piled up garbage dumps and dry grass-filled plots was another potential danger. DDMA advisory among other things emphasised on the need for prudence in water use considering the looming water shortage.

Public, especially bedridden patients, elderly, pregnant ladies, children, and differently-abled, has been advised to avoid direct exposure to sun for long hours between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Keep drinking water irrespective of being thirsty or not. Avoid alcohol, coffee, tea and carbonated soft drinks, which could cause dehydration especially during day time. Wear light-coloured and loose cotton dress. Footwear and caps or umbrella is advisable on venturing out.

Consumer vegetables and fruits and ready-to-drink ORS liquid in plenty. Firms engaging two-wheeler bound delivery boys should ensure their well being between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. If necessary, they should be allowed to rest in between for a while.

Cattle should not be left out for grazing during the noon hours and pets should not be tethered under the sun. Water should be made available to animals and birds alike. Children and pets should not be left behind in parked vehicles.

Water should not be wasted and steps should be taken to conserve what little water is available during rain spells. In the event of any discomfort, seek medial aid immediately, the advisory said.

