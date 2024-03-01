GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

DCC opposes K. Sudhakaran’s choice of candidate in Kannur

Sudhakaran, who has expressed his wish to withdraw from the race, has proposed KPCC general secretary K. Jayanth as the Congress candidate for the Kannur Lok Sabha constituency.

March 01, 2024 06:53 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

In an unexpected development, the Congress leaders in Kannur district have vehemently opposed Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran’s choice of candidate for the Kannur Lok Sabha seat. The District Congress Committee leaders have reportedly conveyed their concerns to Mr. Sudhakaran and the party leadership, cautioning them against backing KPCC general secretary K. Jayanth due to fears of reduced electoral prospects.

The fate of the United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kannur now hinges on Mr. Sudhakaran’s decisions. The KPCC president, who initially opted out of the race, subsequently reversed his decision creating a lot of uncertainty, with multiple contenders emerging. However, his recent indication to the screening committee of his desire to withdraw from the election, citing health concerns and the challenge of simultaneously holding the roles of KPCC president and MP, has infused further confusion to the Congress camp.

Meanwhile, the discontent against Mr. Jayanth has spilled over onto social media, with protests gaining momentum online. Reports suggest that the DCC leadership is backing prominent women candidates and youth leader V.P. Abdul Rashid for the seat.

Should Mr. Sudhakaran persist with his stance, it could present a significant challenge for the Congress High Command in identifying a suitable candidate for Kannur.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.