DCC calls for withdrawal of invitation to Governor

District Congress Committee (DCC) president Satheeshan Pacheni has demanded that the Kannur University authorities withdraw the invitation to the Governor to attend the inaugural event of the Indian History Congress (IHC).
A Governor who spoke the language of the RSS would be out of place at such an event, he said in a press statement.
Mr. Pacheni said the IHC, which made constant efforts for scientific and objective historical writing, was also a platform to counter the government’s attempts to rewrite history textbooks. “It is also worth noting that the history congress is also concerned with resisting the efforts of the likes of Arif Mohammed Khan, who is distorting history for the interests of the BJP government,” he said.
When people were protesting and raising their voice against the Citizenship Amendment Act, the Governor had indulged in politics, Mr. Pacheni alleged.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.