DCC calls for withdrawal of invitation to Governor

District Congress Committee (DCC) president Satheeshan Pacheni has demanded that the Kannur University authorities withdraw the invitation to the Governor to attend the inaugural event of the Indian History Congress (IHC).

A Governor who spoke the language of the RSS would be out of place at such an event, he said in a press statement.

Mr. Pacheni said the IHC, which made constant efforts for scientific and objective historical writing, was also a platform to counter the government’s attempts to rewrite history textbooks. “It is also worth noting that the history congress is also concerned with resisting the efforts of the likes of Arif Mohammed Khan, who is distorting history for the interests of the BJP government,” he said.

When people were protesting and raising their voice against the Citizenship Amendment Act, the Governor had indulged in politics, Mr. Pacheni alleged.

