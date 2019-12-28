Kerala

Dairy farmers not to be denied pension: K. Raju

Dairy Development Minister K. Raju has said that the dairy farmers’ welfare pension will not be denied to anyone receiving other welfare pensions.

He was speaking after inaugurating the District Dairy Farmers’ Summit jointly organised by the Dairy Development Department, District Dairy Co-operatives, panchayats, Milma, and Kerala Feeds at Ravaneswaram here on Friday.

The Minister said at present 2,384 persons were receiving dairy farmer welfare pension in the district.

“When this government came to power, the pension was ₹500, but it has now gone up to ₹1,200,” he added.

Mr. Raju further said the dairy farmers’ family pension, which was ₹150, was raised to ₹550 two weeks ago.

The Minister said a State-level dairy farmers’ meet would be held in Thiruvananthapuram in the last week of February.

