Dairy farmers not to be denied pension: K. Raju

Dairy Development Minister K. Raju has said that the dairy farmers’ welfare pension will not be denied to anyone receiving other welfare pensions.
He was speaking after inaugurating the District Dairy Farmers’ Summit jointly organised by the Dairy Development Department, District Dairy Co-operatives, panchayats, Milma, and Kerala Feeds at Ravaneswaram here on Friday.
The Minister said at present 2,384 persons were receiving dairy farmer welfare pension in the district.
“When this government came to power, the pension was ₹500, but it has now gone up to ₹1,200,” he added.
Mr. Raju further said the dairy farmers’ family pension, which was ₹150, was raised to ₹550 two weeks ago.
The Minister said a State-level dairy farmers’ meet would be held in Thiruvananthapuram in the last week of February.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.