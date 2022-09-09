Kerala

Daily Quiz | On Onam

Onam was celebrated on September 8 this year. A quiz on the most important festival in Kerala.

1. In which month of the Malayalam almanac is Onam and what does it celebrate?

Chingam; it celebrates the homecoming of the good king Mahabali

