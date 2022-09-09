Daily Quiz | On Onam
September 09, 2022 12:48 IST
Onam was celebrated on September 8 this year. A quiz on the most important festival in Kerala.
Onam was celebrated on September 8 this year. A quiz on the most important festival in Kerala.
1.
In which month of the Malayalam almanac is Onam and what does it celebrate?
Answer :
Chingam; it celebrates the homecoming of the good king Mahabali
2.
What is the name given to the clay pyramid with four faces and a flat top that is used during Onam to symbolise Vamana?
3.
If the festivities conclude on the tenth day known as Thiruvonam, what is the day on which it begins called?
4.
Leucas aspera is an integral part of the Onam festivities. What is it called locally and where is it used?
Answer :
Thumba and the flower is used to make the floral carpet
5.
One of the highlights of the festivities is the Onam Sadhya or Onasadhya. Traditionally how many dishes make up the lavish spread?
Answer :
26 culinary offerings prepared with over 60 ingredients
6.
Which signature Sadhya dish is made with yogurt, yam, or raw banana and grated coconut, and which dish is made with pumpkin, red beans, and coconut?
Answer :
Kaalan and Ellisheri
7.
What competitive event, said to be the oldest of its kind in Kerala, takes place on the Utthrattathi Nakshatra near the Sri Parthasarathy Temple as part of Onam festivities?
Answer :
Aranmula Vallam Kali (Aranmula Boat Race)
