Daily COVID-19 cases remain above 2,000 mark

Kerala’s Covid-19 case graph showed no signs of relenting and 2,471 new cases were reported on Friday when 18,021 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

This is the fourth consecutive day when the graph stayed above the 2,000 case mark. The test positivity rate on the day was 13.7%.

The State now has 13,653 active cases. Ernakulam continues to remain on top among districts, with 750 new cases, followed by Thiruvananthapuram 356, Kottayam 296 and Kozhikode 251.

Three COVID deaths entered the official COVID fatality list, two of which were added on the basis of appeals.

The State has recorded 65,76,137 COVID cases and 69,832 COVID deaths ever since the beginning of the pandemic.