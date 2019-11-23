Cycling to link heritage sites and structures

As part of building a cycle way connecting cultural monuments and museums of the Muziris project, a cycle rally was taken out from Kottappuram to Alappuzha on Saturday.

V.R. Sunil Kumar, MLA, flagged off the cycle rally from Kottappuram. Around 100 cyclists led by Crankannoor Pedalers and Muziris Cycle Club took the expedition to Alappuzha.

Seventy eight-year-old Jose Lenin, who participated in the Paris Cycling competition; Shajahan from the Police department; IT professional Santhith Thandanassery; Arun Koushik from Tamil Nadu; and Badminton player Najumuddin; were among the cyclists.

Coastal route

The rally was taken out the coastal route though Fort Kochi and Arthungal. Thrissur on a cycle, Mala Bikers Club, Thriprayar Beach Riders, Chavakkad Cycle Club, Kunnamkulam Pedal Club, Irinjalakuda Cycling Club, Alleppey Bikers Club, Paravur Bikers Club, Irinjalakuda Sporting Club too joined the rally.

The function at Kottappuram honoured A.K. Babu, N.A. Sunil Ram and C.S. Saji, who rescued three persons from drowning.

The rally was also to create awareness among people about the importance of protecting heritage monuments.