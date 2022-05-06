Cyber safety training for 25,000 mothers in Thiruvananthapuram

Training led by Little KITEs IT clubs members begins today

Cyber safety training for mothers being provided through the Little KITEs IT clubs of Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) will get under way on Saturday.

Part of the 100-day programme of the government, the training will be inaugurated online by Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty at 11 a.m.

The first training class in the district will be held at St. Philomena’s Girls High School, Poonthura. The training programme is aimed at creating awareness among parents of the importance of cyber safety.

The half-an-hour sessions will focus on smart phones, Internet and its safe use, hidden dangers of Internet and cyber attacks, precautions to be taken during online transactions, identifying fake news, and fact checking.

The training, which will go on till May 20, will be provided to 25,000 mothers. It will be imparted on a first come, first served basis to the 150 women who register in a school that has Little KITEs IT club. It will be led by four Little KITEs members of that school and teachers who are ‘KITE masters.’