Kozhikode is champion in school science fete

The three-day State School Science Festival concluded at Kunnamkulam on Tuesday.

In a neck-and-neck competition, Kozhikode district wrested the overall championship from Palakkad, the incumbent champions, with 1,374 points and 20 first ranks. Though Palakkad too won 1,374 points, they secured only 19 first ranks. Kannur district, which won 1,366 points, reached in third position.

BSS Gurukulam HSS, Alathur, won the overall championship for the best school with 141 points. Dwaraka SHHSS School, Wayanad, became the second best school with 132 points while Memunda HSS, Kozhikode, reached the third position with 118 points.

The festival was held in various sections such as Science, Social Science, Mathematics, IT, and Work Experience. There was a festival for Special Schools too.

Kannur reached first in Science Mela with 128 points. Kozhikode and Kollam reached the second and third positions with 121 and 114 points respectively.

In Mathematics Mela, Kozhikode is in first position with 261 points. Malappuram (258 ) and Kannur (252) are in second and third positions.

Kannur is the winner of Social Science Mela with 135 points. Palakkad (130) and Malappuram (129) are in second and third positions.

While Kozhikode reached first in Work Experience Mela with 762 points, Palakkad and Kannur reached second and third positions with 759 and 746 points respectively.

In the IT Mela, Ernakulam scored 126 points and four first ranks to top the list. Palakkad is in second position with 126 points and one first rank while Malappuram reached the third position with 118 points.

Special School Mela

In the Special School Category (hearing impaired), St. Clare Oral Deaf School of Ernakulam district came first with 16,104 points. KSHS, Eranhippalam, Kozhikode, came second with 15,902 points. Ashabhavan Deaf HSS, Ollur, Thirssur, is in the third position with 11,984 points.

In the visually impaired category, Assisi Blind School, Kanjirappily, Kottayam, came first with 3,261 points. Blind School, Aluva, is in the second position with 3,130 points. HKCMM Blind School, Kottappuram, Palakkad, is in the third position with 3,052 points.

The festival was rich in innovation. People’s participation was also good. In all, 5,134 students participated in 122 events. Most of the inventions addressed the current challenges faced by the world. Around 1,000 students participated in the special school mela.

Tackling natural calamities was the focus of most of the exhibits. Students introduced new farming methods and irrigation techniques to make farming profitable. The working and still models presented by differently abled students astonished everybody.

Chairperson of Kunnamkulam Municipality Seetha Raveendran inaugurated the valedictory function. Grama Panchayat Association district president K.K. Satheeshan presided. District panchayat education committee chairperson Manjula Arunan distributed prizes.