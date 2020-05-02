Curbs tightened in 8 panchayats

The district administration has tightened the restrictions in eight panchayats that were declared hotspots a day ago. These included Amboori, Kunnathukal, Parassala, Vellarada, Kulathoor and Karode, all of which shared border with Kanyakumari, and Athiyannoor and Balaramapuram, both of which were adjacent to Neyyattinkara municipality that was designated hotspot a few days ago. The restrictions that were in place in Ambalathara and Kalippankulam in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation have been lifted.

As many as 231 people were placed in isolation on Saturday, increasing the number of those quarantined in the district to 2,526.

Eleven people were admitted to various hospitals with symptoms of the infection. In addition, 81 samples were collected by health authorities in the district to be sent for examination.

The Thiruvananthapuram City police booked 68 people for violating lockdown norms and seized 52 vehicles. Forty-four motorists were penalised for flouting the odd-even scheme for vehicles. Nineteen people were booked for failing to wear masks outdoors.

Tension prevailed in Pulluvila, near Kanjiramkulam, when a group of shore seine (‘kambavala’) fishermen protested against the police for denying permission to operate their fishing boats in accordance with the government guidelines. The police later withdrew from the area after they obtained clarity regarding the recent government order that permitted fishing activities.

Three people were taken into custody in Vembayam late Friday after they were found transporting rotten fish in a container lorry.

Migrants leave for home

Meanwhile, 1,124 migrant labourers left for their native places in Jharkhand aboard a special train on Saturday. Their 36-hour long journey to the Hatia railway station in Ranchi commenced from Thiruvananthapuram Central around 3.45 p.m.As many as 510 of those who boarded the train resided in labour camps in Vizhinjam.