Curbs in Kavaratti as 21 test positive

With 21 people testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the Lakshadweep archipelago, prohibitory orders against public gathering were clamped at Kavaratti on Tuesday.
Eight of the infected were islanders, two of them students. S. Asker Ali, district magistrate in the Union Territory of Lakshadweep, issued the orders against gathering of more than four persons in Kavaratti island in view of the sudden spike in the number of cases.
The first case in the archipelago was detected on January 18 when an Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) cook who reached the island by ship on January 4 tested positive for the virus.
A source in the island said all the eight islanders who tested positive were part of his (IRB cook) family. Since two students were found to be positive, their schoolmates would be tested .
The archipelago had been successful in keeping the virus at bay so far.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath