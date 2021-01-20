Kerala

Curbs in Kavaratti as 21 test positive

With 21 people testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the Lakshadweep archipelago, prohibitory orders against public gathering were clamped at Kavaratti on Tuesday.

Eight of the infected were islanders, two of them students. S. Asker Ali, district magistrate in the Union Territory of Lakshadweep, issued the orders against gathering of more than four persons in Kavaratti island in view of the sudden spike in the number of cases.

The first case in the archipelago was detected on January 18 when an Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) cook who reached the island by ship on January 4 tested positive for the virus.

A source in the island said all the eight islanders who tested positive were part of his (IRB cook) family. Since two students were found to be positive, their schoolmates would be tested .

The archipelago had been successful in keeping the virus at bay so far.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 20, 2021 12:25:44 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/curbs-in-kavaratti-as-21-test-positive/article33612958.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY