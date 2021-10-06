Cultural activist V.K. Sasidharan dies

He is former general secretary of Sasthra Sahithya Parishad

Former general secretary of the Sasthra Sahithya Parishad, cultural activist and musician V.K. Sasidharan, popularly known as VKS, passed away at Chengannur on Wednesday. He was 83.

Sasidharan was undergoing treatment for COVID-induced complications recently. His funeral was held at Polayathodu public crematorium in Kollam.

Born in 1938 in North Paravur, Ernakulam, he graduated from the College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram, with a degree in Electrical Engineering. He started his teaching career at a school in Malappuram and later joined Sree Narayana Polytechnic College, Kottiyam. He worked there for 30 years, retiring as the head of the Electrical Engineering Department.

Active in cultural circles during his student days, VKN joined the Parishad in 1969. He has served as the State general secretary, vice president, Kollam district secretary and president of the Parishad and convener of Balavedi over the years.

Compositions

Known for his unique style of singing, he has composed and sung songs for several albums. He was particularly noted for his renditions of renowned poems, including Edasseri's ‘Poothapattu’ and Rabindranath Tagore's ‘Gitanjali’.

Many dignitaries, including Chief Minister Pinaryi Vijayan, condoled the death. VKS is survived by his wife, Vasanthalatha, and daughter, Deepti.