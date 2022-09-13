Kerala

Cull violent stray dogs: AAP

The government’s move to vaccinate all stray dogs in the State is not practicable and only vaccine manufacturers would benefit, P.C. Cyriac, State convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said here on Tuesday.

Also Read
Stray dog menace: panel to implement action plan

With 26 people, including those who took anti-rabies vaccine, losing their life so far this year after being bitten by dogs and thousands of others being injured, the sole way out is to cull violent stray dogs. Still, the government has approached the Supreme Court on the issue and this would further delay the rolling out of steps to contain the menace posed by dogs.

Section 133 of the CrPC empowers the District Collector, RDO and tahsildar to clear any impediment to public safety, Mr. Cyriac added.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 13, 2022 10:22:44 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/cull-violent-stray-dogs-aap/article65887507.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY