CUK to resume classes from January 4

Classes for students of science department in first phase

The Central University of Kerala (CUK) will resume regular classes on January 4. The university had imposed restrictions and suspended classes for students amid the outbreak of COVID-19.

In the first phase, classes will begin for students of the science department, including plant science, biochemistry, genomic science, chemistry, physics, geology and environmental science. Only 150 students, about 50% of the department’s strength, will be allowed on the campus in the first phase.

University authorities under the leadership of Vice Chancellor H. Venkateshwarlu reviewed the preparedness on the campus. All entries to the campus would be monitored according to COVID-19 protocol, said Mr. Venkateshwarlu.

He said students were required to undergo an antigen test before entering the campus. Only those students who had tested negative would be allowed inside. They should also undergo seven days of quarantine, he added.

The university will allow only one person inside a hostel room. After quarantine, students will be tested by the Health Department. Only those students who tested negative would be allowed for 37 days’ lab work. Students who tested positive would be transferred to the COVID first-line treatment centre. The labs would remain open for 24 hours, said a university release.