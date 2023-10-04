HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CTCRI to organise brainstorming session on Chinese potato on Friday

October 04, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The ICAR-Central Tuber Crops Research Institute (ICAR-CTCRI) is organising a brainstorming meeting on Chinese potato (koorka) on Friday at the institute. P. Irene Vethamoni, Dean (Horticulture), Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, is the chief guest at the meeting. The event would bring together a diverse group of stakeholders, including researchers, academicians, extension professionals, Chinese potato growers, input dealers, traders, and other end-users from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, CTCRI director G. Byju said.

Ends

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.