CSIR-NIIST unveils innovative solution for biomedical waste management

March 27, 2024 11:42 pm | Updated 11:42 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

An innovative technology for the safe, sustainable and cost-effective management of biomedical waste, developed by a team of scientists at the the CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (CSIR-NIIST), was unveiled at a one-day Biomedical Waste Management Conclave held at CSIR-NIIST campus here on Tuesday.

Management of biomedical waste, which contains potentially infectious pathogenic substances is a perpetual challenge as improper segregation or inadequate incineration of these wastes can release many harmful toxins, ash and particulate matter into the environment.

The search for alternatives, which are innovative and environment-friendly, has led CSIR-NIIST to develop a dual disinfection-solidification system that can spontaneously disinfect and immobilise pathogenic biomedical waste from operation theatres and laboratories and convert it into value-added soil additives.

Using this advanced technology, hazardous biomedical waste can be disinfected and disposed of at its source, at a very low cost, eliminating all risks of spills and occupational exposure. For large and small hospitals, clinics, laboratories and the healthcare sector in general, this technology can be a life-saver, for it makes risk-free and cost-effective disposal of biomedical waste a reality.

Director of NIIST, C. Anandharamakrishnan, said that the technology that CSIR-NIIST has developed for converting pathogenic biomedical waste into value added soil additives is a perfect example of the ‘Waste to Wealth’ concept. Using this technology, one kg of medical waste can be converted into soil additives in three minutes and it can be used safely for agriculture purposes, he added. The other advantages of the technology are that any quantity of both fluid and solid biomedical wastes can be handled, incineration can be avoided totally, the equipment handling the wastes is fully automated and that the processing is odour-free.

CSIR-NIIST has transferred the technology to its industry partner, the Angamaly-based firm Bio Vastum Solutions.

The one-day biomedical waste management conclave was inaugurated by M. Srinivas, Director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences, who spoke about the imminent need for innovative technologies in biomedical waste management.

N. Kalaiselvi, Secretary and Director General of CSIR, who presided over the conclave via video conferencing, appreciated that the new technology of CSIR-NIIST will have much impact on the global biomedical waste management scenario, as it addresses the limitations of conventional technologies, including that of energy-intense incineration.

Over 250 delegates participated in the conclave, which discussed various aspects of biomedical waste management and the need for innovative solutions.

Those who spoke at the inaugural event included Pragya Yadav, Director-in-Charge, ICMR-National Institute of Occupational Health, Sanjay Behari, Director, SCTIMST; J. Chandrababu, Regional Director, Central Pollution Control Board; Joshy Varkey, the Managing Director of BioVastum Solutions, S. Sreekala, chairperson, Kerala State Pollution Control Board; M.S. Faisal Khan, MD, NIMS Medicity; Joseph Benavan, State President, IMA and P. Nishy, Head, Business Development Division, CSIR-NIIST.