CSIR-NIIST transfers technology for bio tableware, plant leather

March 07, 2024 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (CSIR-NIIST) on Thursday inked a pact with Tamil Nadu-based Aquagri Processing Pvt. Ltd. for transferring the technology it developed for manufacturing multi-use biodegradable tableware and plant leather from seaweed and chitosan.

C. Anandharamakrishnan, Director, CSIR-NIIST, Thiruvananthapuram, and Tanmaye Seth, Director, Aquagri Processing, exchanged the documents of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) at a function held on the institute campus at Pappanamcode, here.

Aquagri Processing, a venture in which the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative (IFFCO) has a 50% stake, produces seaweed-based organic products for use in agriculture, animal husbandry, and food processing.

Dr. Anandharamakrishnan said the collaboration had brought together NIIST’s expertise in developing cutting-edge technologies with Aquagri’s experience in seaweed cultivation and processing, and IFFCO’s extensive agricultural distribution and farmer connect.

Better income for farmers

Noting that India’s 8,100 km-long coastline has an Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) of 2.17 million km2 (equal to 66% of the total mainland area), he said nearly 30% of human population was in one way or the other dependent on the rich exploitable coastal and marine resources. According to him, utilisation of sea waste (seaweed and chitin) for the production of multi-use biodegradable products and plant leather will help increase the income of farmers in rural coastal regions of the country through value addition and also reduce the biomass pollution in sea waste.

The technology was developed by the CSIR-NIIST team led by scientist Dr. Anjineyulu Kothakota. It is claimed to be ideal for replacing single-use plastics and lowering the carbon footprint.

Mr. Seth said the company would establish a pilot production facility in Manamadurai, Tamil Nadu, to manufacture leather alternatives (vegan leather), crafted from seaweed, chitosan, and carrageenan. This eco-friendly alternative offers a sustainable and ethical solution for the leather industry, he said.

Multi-use biodegradable tableware is made from the same sustainable seaweed-based materials and this innovative tableware provides a plastic-free and environmental-friendly option for consumers.