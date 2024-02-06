GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CSIR-NIIST in Kerala to transfer enzyme technology to industry for production of biofuels

Institute signs agreement with Sarthak Metals Ltd, Nagpur, Maharashtra, for transfer of technology

February 06, 2024 04:50 pm | Updated 04:50 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The National Institute of Interdisciplinary Science & Technology (CSIR-NIIST), a constituent laboratory of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research(CSIR) based here, has entered into a technology transfer agreement with a Maharashtra-based company for commercial production of beta glucosidase enzyme used by the biofuel industry.

The institute has signed an agreement with Sarthak Metals Ltd, Nagpur, Maharashtra, for transfer of the technology. As per the agreement, the CSIR-NIIST will grant licence to Sarthak Metals Ltd for utilising the know-how for production of beta glucosidase using filamentous fungus through solid state fermentation (SSF) process. The enzyme can be used in biofuel production, particularly for the hydrolysis of biomass in combination with cellulases as an enzyme cocktail.

Spurt in demand

The transfer of the technology for commercial use assumes significance considering the spurt in demand for cellulose cocktail in the wake of the Government of India clearing several 2G ethanol projects, said NIIST director C. Anandharamakrishnan.

The BGL enzyme has been found to increase the efficiency of the fermentation process by up to 30% when tested in blend along with acid cellulose and commercial enzyme preparations in bio refineries.

It also has applications across industries, including textiles, detergents and in organic synthesis.

Related Topics

Kerala / Thiruvananthapuram / biofuels / technology (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.