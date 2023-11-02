HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CSIR-NIIST, HAL sign MoU to strengthen indigenisation in aerospace, defence sectors

The MoU, signed in Bengaluru on Thursday, pertains to the development of magnesium and aluminium alloy castings and related areas

November 02, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The CSIR-National Institute of Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (CSIR-NIIST) here and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), Bengaluru, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on strengthening the indigenisation and import substitution programme for the nation’s aerospace and defence sectors, as envisioned by the Atma Nirbhar Bharat initiative.

The MoU, signed and exchanged in Bengaluru on Thursday, relates to the development of magnesium and aluminium alloy castings and related areas for the aerospace and defence sectors.

C. Anandharamakrishnan, Director CSIR-NIIST; T.P.D. Rajan, Senior Principal Scientist; P. Nishy, Chief Scientist and Head, Business Development, and other senior scientists from CSIR-NIIST were present at the MoU signing ceremony.

V.N. Anil Kumar, General Manager (Foundry & Forge Division), Praveen B., Additional General Manager (Projects & Planning), M.S. Rajalakshmi, Additional General Manager (Finance) and other senior officers represented HAL.

Areas of collaboration

The collaboration covers human resource utilisation, facility utilisation, technology support services, consultancy services and collaborative research works in the field of light alloys for the design and development of aerospace components and welding. The specific areas of collaboration include manufacture of aeronautical grade magnesium alloy castings using low pressure casting (LPC) process, design and development of filler materials for salvage welding of aluminium and magnesium alloy castings and other areas of research of mutual interest.

Foundry and forging division of HAL at Bengaluru is into development, manufacturing and supply of forging, castings and rolled rings for diverse industries; and designs, maintains and supports aircraft, helicopters, aero engines and accessories as well as a range of avionics and systems.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.