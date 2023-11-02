CSIR-NIIST, HAL sign MoU to strengthen indigenisation in aerospace, defence sectors

November 02, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The CSIR-National Institute of Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (CSIR-NIIST) here and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), Bengaluru, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on strengthening the indigenisation and import substitution programme for the nation’s aerospace and defence sectors, as envisioned by the Atma Nirbhar Bharat initiative.

The MoU, signed and exchanged in Bengaluru on Thursday, relates to the development of magnesium and aluminium alloy castings and related areas for the aerospace and defence sectors.

C. Anandharamakrishnan, Director CSIR-NIIST; T.P.D. Rajan, Senior Principal Scientist; P. Nishy, Chief Scientist and Head, Business Development, and other senior scientists from CSIR-NIIST were present at the MoU signing ceremony.

V.N. Anil Kumar, General Manager (Foundry & Forge Division), Praveen B., Additional General Manager (Projects & Planning), M.S. Rajalakshmi, Additional General Manager (Finance) and other senior officers represented HAL.

Areas of collaboration

The collaboration covers human resource utilisation, facility utilisation, technology support services, consultancy services and collaborative research works in the field of light alloys for the design and development of aerospace components and welding. The specific areas of collaboration include manufacture of aeronautical grade magnesium alloy castings using low pressure casting (LPC) process, design and development of filler materials for salvage welding of aluminium and magnesium alloy castings and other areas of research of mutual interest.

Foundry and forging division of HAL at Bengaluru is into development, manufacturing and supply of forging, castings and rolled rings for diverse industries; and designs, maintains and supports aircraft, helicopters, aero engines and accessories as well as a range of avionics and systems.