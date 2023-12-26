Cruise ship services from Beypore next year: Balagopal

December 26, 2023 11:00 pm | Updated 11:00 pm IST - Kozhikode

The State government is planning to start cruise ship services from Beypore next year as more funds have been allocated for dredging at the port, Minister for Finance K.N. Balagopal has said.

He was speaking after the inauguration of the third edition of the four-day Beypore International Water Fest at the Beypore Marina Beach here.

Mr. Balagopal and Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty jointly inaugurated the event, a popular celebration of water sports and entertainment ahead of the New Year.

The Finance Minister said funds had been allocated for dredging to increase the depth of the port and before the next edition of the water fest, cruise ships would start their journey from the port.

“Domestic cruise ships that can carry 300 to 500 passengers will launch their services first. It will be crucial for tourism in the State, and more people will turn up for the annual festival,” he added.

Mr. Balagopal said under the Sagarmala scheme, there were plans to construct big roads and renovate the wharf at the Beypore port.

Mr. Sivankutty said the water fest had already earned popularity in the global tourism arena with its huge public participation and riveting programmes.

Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas, who presided over the function, said the fest was conceived as the perspective of boosting Kerala tourism through the development of Malabar tourism.

He added that the event had helped ramp up harmony and unity among people, besides attracting tourists from other States and abroad.

Ahammad Devarkovil, MLA, and Mayor Beena Philip were the chief guests.

The major events will be held at the Beypore Marina Beach, Chaliyam Beach, banks of the Chaliyar river, Nallur, and the Beypore Port. Several programmes have also been planned in various parts of the city, including Kozhikode Beach, to attract international and domestic tourists.

The opening ceremony was followed by a musical performance by Haricharan Band.

The fest is organised by the Department of Tourism in association with the district administration and the District Tourism Promotion Council.

District Collector Snehil Kumar Singh spoke.

The Responsible Tourism and Textile Art Festival will be held from December 26 to 30 as part of the water fest at E.K. Nayanar Mini Stadium at Nallur.

The festival features an array of cultural programmes, mega food festival, and adventure sports activities, besides the opportunity to visit Navy, Army and Coast Guard ships, International Kite Festival featuring five countries, a dinghy boat race, fly board demo, surf ski demo, flea market, paramotoring, sailing regatta, and net-throwing.

Participants from Turkey, Vietnam, Oman, France, and New Zealand will attend the International Kite Festival, besides several Indian States. The food festival will be held at Parisons Ground at Beypore.

The activities also include cycling, stand-up paddle race, water treasure hunt, Army martial arts show, Navy band concert, country boat race, body board demo, angling, a fibre canoe race, wing foiling, and a Churulan Vallam race.

A boat parade will be the highlight of the concluding day.

On December 27, singers Siddharth Menon and Nitya Maman will present a music programme at the Beypore Beach, while Nishad and Mridula Warrier will perform at Chaliyam.

Singer Unni Menon’s music programme will be held on December 28 at the Beypore Beach and ‘Afsal Night’ has been scheduled for the same day at Chaliyam.

Sachin Warrier and Arya Dayal Band will perform on the concluding day at the Beypore Beach.

A coastal strip 6 km south of Kozhikode, Beypore had functioned as a port, providing a vital link in maritime trade with West Asia, long before the advent of the Western colonialists.