Crop calendar for Kuttanad released

The crop calendar for Kuttanad will give a fresh impetus to the agriculture sector, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.
He was releasing a report titled ‘Eco-restoration of Vembanad wetland - mainstreaming operation of Thanneermukkom barrage by devising crop calendar for Kuttanad’ prepared by the International Research and Training Centre for Below Sea Level Farming, Kuttanad. The crop calendar is included in the report.
Mr. Vijayan said that the crop calendar was part of the second Kuttanad package. He said the operation of the Thanneermukkom barrage would be scientifically managed.
Farming schedule
As per the calendar, the ‘puncha’ paddy farming in ‘kayal’ fields will commence in the middle of October and harvest will take place in the first week of March. In Upper Kuttanad, the cultivation will begin in December with an aim to harvest the produce by April-end. “The crop calendar will help increase agriculture production in the region. It will also help inland fisheries and clam sectors,” Mr. Vijayan said.
The second Kuttanad package is being implemented jointly by the State Planning Board, Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board, and Rebuild Kerala Initiative. The eco-restoration of the Vembanad wetland ecosystem, farming, development and flood mitigation have been given major thrust in the package.
