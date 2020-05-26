Kerala

Crisis deepens in KC(M)

Post-sharing in the Kottayam district panchayat

Even as the United Democratic Front (UDF) has swung into a fire-fighting mode, the dispute over the post-sharing in the Kottayam district panchayat is snowballing into a deep crisis with the warring factions of the Kerala Congress (M) standing firm on their respective position while accusing each other of shifting loyalty.

Soon after reports about the mediation attempt emerged, the KC(M) faction led by Jose K. Mani, through its official social media page, released a statement along with the manuscript of an agreement nominating Sebastian Kulathungal as their new president. The document, drafted on June 29 last year in the presence of Jose K. Mani, was undersigned by all six councillors of the KC(M) in the local body, including Mary Sebastian and Ajith Muthiramala, who now owe allegiance to the dissident group.

“Both these councillors, who had never raised any objection while signing the document, shifted their loyalties all of a sudden after receiving the notice declaring the election on July 25. Mr. Muthiramala, who had disappeared from his residence five days before the election, later came out in the public demanding the president’s post,’’ the statement said.

It further accused the party working chairman P.J. Joseph of attempting to seize power through the ‘tried and tested route of defection.’

The rival group, in its response, has termed the defiance shown by the Mani group despite an intervention by the UDF leadership as a pointer to the latter moving towards the Left Democratic Front (LDF). “Those who have a history of violating a written agreement with the Congress and wresting power in the district panchayat with the LDF’s backing does not possess any moral authority to speak about the sanctity of seat-sharing agreements,’’ said Saji Manjakadambil, district president, KC(M) (Joseph group).

The Mani group, on its part, too raised a similar allegation against the Joseph group, accusing them of striking a secret alliance with the left coalition. “By triggering controversies in the name of a non-existent post-sharing agreement, they are indeed attempting to weaken the UDF,’’ alleged Sunny Thekkedam, district president, KC(M) (Mani group).

Amidst intense bargaining by the two warring factions, the Congress, as leading partner of the coalition, appears to be in a very delicate position. While the exit of any of these factions will deal a major blow to the UDF, the party, however, is learnt to have decided not to give in this time.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 26, 2020 7:34:59 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/crisis-deepens-in-kcm/article31679964.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY