Crisis deepens in KC(M)

Even as the United Democratic Front (UDF) has swung into a fire-fighting mode, the dispute over the post-sharing in the Kottayam district panchayat is snowballing into a deep crisis with the warring factions of the Kerala Congress (M) standing firm on their respective position while accusing each other of shifting loyalty.

Soon after reports about the mediation attempt emerged, the KC(M) faction led by Jose K. Mani, through its official social media page, released a statement along with the manuscript of an agreement nominating Sebastian Kulathungal as their new president. The document, drafted on June 29 last year in the presence of Jose K. Mani, was undersigned by all six councillors of the KC(M) in the local body, including Mary Sebastian and Ajith Muthiramala, who now owe allegiance to the dissident group.

“Both these councillors, who had never raised any objection while signing the document, shifted their loyalties all of a sudden after receiving the notice declaring the election on July 25. Mr. Muthiramala, who had disappeared from his residence five days before the election, later came out in the public demanding the president’s post,’’ the statement said.

It further accused the party working chairman P.J. Joseph of attempting to seize power through the ‘tried and tested route of defection.’

The rival group, in its response, has termed the defiance shown by the Mani group despite an intervention by the UDF leadership as a pointer to the latter moving towards the Left Democratic Front (LDF). “Those who have a history of violating a written agreement with the Congress and wresting power in the district panchayat with the LDF’s backing does not possess any moral authority to speak about the sanctity of seat-sharing agreements,’’ said Saji Manjakadambil, district president, KC(M) (Joseph group).

The Mani group, on its part, too raised a similar allegation against the Joseph group, accusing them of striking a secret alliance with the left coalition. “By triggering controversies in the name of a non-existent post-sharing agreement, they are indeed attempting to weaken the UDF,’’ alleged Sunny Thekkedam, district president, KC(M) (Mani group).

Amidst intense bargaining by the two warring factions, the Congress, as leading partner of the coalition, appears to be in a very delicate position. While the exit of any of these factions will deal a major blow to the UDF, the party, however, is learnt to have decided not to give in this time.