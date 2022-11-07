Crime Branch to probe origins of alleged letter by Mayor

BJP and LDF councillors of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation come face to face the during a protest by the BJP demanding the resignation of Mayor Arya Rajendran on Monday.. | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

State Police Chief Anil Kant has tasked the Crime Branch (CB) with the investigation into a complaint filed by Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran to trace the origins of the letter in her name to the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] district secretary Anavoor Nagappan asking him for a “priority list” of applicants for temporary posts in the health wing of the city Corporation.

Thiruvananthapuram Crime Branch unit Superintendent of Police S. Madhusoodanan will oversee the investigation by Crime Branch Deputy SP Jaleel Thottathil.

The CPI(M) will conduct an internal probe into the matter, said Mr.Nagappan after a meeting of the district committee. He said the probe would also look into whether anyone from the party was involved in preparing such a letter.

The Mayor had on Sunday denied having directly or indirectly written such a letter and had portrayed the controversy as the latest episode in various attempts to defame her and tarnish her image. Speaking to mediapersons on Monday, she rejected the demands for her resignation being raised by Opposition parties.

The Corporation office at Palayam witnessed violent scenes with multiple protest marches taken out by the BJP, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) and the Youth Congress.

BJP councillors and BJYM workers attempted to force their way into the office, the security staff closed the grill. Some councillors attempted to break open the lock. Later, they locked the offices of standing committee chairpersons from outside. Welfare standing committee chairperson S. Salim got locked inside the office along with a few people who were visiting the office for various purposes.

The councillors of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the Opposition BJP got into a scuffle, before the police intervened.

In the afternoon, the police arrested and removed Youth Congress activists who tried to enter the Corporation office during a protest march.

The Mayor and General Education Minister V.Sivankutty accused the Opposition parties of attempting to scuttle the regular functioning of the Corporation. BJP councillors met Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to apprise him of the controversy and the allegations against the Mayor.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) councillor and works standing committee chairman D.R. Anil admitted that he was the one who prepared another alleged letter regarding temporary appointments to a facility attached to SAT Hospital. He said he had not given the letter to the district secretary and that someone had leaked it through social media.