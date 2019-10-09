Crime Branch seeks Jolly’s custody for detailed probe

The Crime Branch team investigating the Koodathayi serial murder case has sought the custody of Jolly Varghese, the prime suspect, for 15 days to interrogate her further and collect evidence to unravel further details of the serial murder case that has attracted national attention. A custody application was filed at the Thamarassery Judicial First Class Magistrate Court on Tuesday.

Six persons, including three in a family, in Kozhikode’s Koodathayi village were allegedly killed between 2002 and 2016. Jolly allegedly murdered her husband Roy Thomas, father-in-law Tom Thomas, mother-in-law Annamma Thomas, Annamma’s brother Mathew Manchadiyil, and close relatives Sily and her two-year-old daughter Alphine Shaju. The alleged motive was to grab the property of the Thomas family and marry Shaju Zacharia, Sily’s husband.

Beyond family

Meanwhile, Rohith, son of the late Mannathethil Ramakrishnan of Kunnamangalam, has filed a complaint with the police seeking an investigation into Jolly’s role in his father’s death in 2016. Rohith claimed that his father, also a local Congress leader, had business deals with Jolly. With this, the ambit of the case is widening beyond her immediate family members.

There are reports that Rojo Thomas, another son of Tom Thomas, who is right now in the U.S., has been asked to report before the Crime Branch. It was his complaint seeking a detailed investigation into the deaths in his family that led to the unravelling of the case. He had come to Thamarassery last month and collected details of the deaths from the police under the Right to Information Act. He collated them and lodged a complaint with the District Police Chief (Kozhikode Rural).

Meanwhile, Sily’s brother on Tuesday disputed Mr. Zacharia’s claim that he was compelled by her relatives to marry Jolly. Sily’s family members were interrogated on the day. It is learnt that the Crime Branch will seek a detailed DNA analysis of the remains of the victims.

The police claim that Jolly, who is right now in jail, was exhibiting symptoms of mental disturbance and an official has been posted to observe her. She was taken to the Government General Hospital on Tuesday after she complained of stomach pain, and brought back.

Mr. Zacharia was interrogated and let off on Monday. Sources said he confessed to his knowledge about the crime. He claimed that he kept it secret as he was afraid of Jolly.

CPI(M) expels member

The Kozhikode district committee of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has expelled K. Manoj, secretary of the Kattangal local committee, from the primary membership of the party after reports emerged that he had helped Jolly forge the last will of one of the victims.