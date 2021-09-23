Kerala

Crime Branch asks Surendran to produce phone for inspection

The Crime Branch team investigating the Manjeswaram election bribery case has again issued a notice to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president K. Surendran.

The probe team issued the notice asking him to appear for inspecting his mobile phone. Mr. Surendran had claimed that he had lost his mobile phone. But the investigation team says the phone is still in use. He has been asked to produce the phone within a week for inspection.

Mr. Surendran had been questioned by Kasaragod Crime Branch DySP Satish Kumar last week in the case.


