C.R. Ramachandran Foundation Award for R. Rajagopal

April 17, 2024 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Prominent mediaperson and editor of The Telegraph newspaper R. Rajagopal has been selected for this year’s C.R. Ramachandran Foundation Award.

Prominent film director and Kerala State Film Development Corporation chairman Shaji N. Karun will present the award at a function to be held at the Kollam Press Club on April 23. Mr. Rajagopal will deliver a lecture on ‘Secular India and Media’ on the occasion. Foundation chairman S. Sudheesan will preside over the function.

Writer and mediaperson G.R. Indugopan, Kollam Press Club former president and Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) political affairs committee member Sooranadu Rajasekharan, Media Academy chairman R.S. Babu, Senior Journalists Forum State president A. Madhavan and secretary K.P Vijayakumar, and Kollam Press Club secretary Sanal D. Prem will also speak on the occasion.

