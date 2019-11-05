CPI(ML) seeks judicial probe

The Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Red Flag [CPI(ML) Red Flag] has demanded a judicial inquiry into the killing of four Maoists in the Agali forests.

A team of Red Flag leaders, led by general secretary M.S. Jayakumar, visited the site where the Maoists had been killed, and said that the encounter theory put forth by the police was fabricated.

They said the circumstantial evidence was against the police theory, especially as none of the local people who had been present at the site when the second day’s ‘encounter’ took place, had come forward to endorse the police version.

“We cannot buy the police argument. There is no doubt it was a fake encounter,” said Fredy K. Thazhath, CPI(ML) Red Flag central executive member. “The truth should be exposed. Only a judicial investigation can do it,” he said.

Apart from Mr. Jayakumar and Mr. Thazhath, the Red Flag team included State secretary P.C. Unnicheckan, central committee member T.V. Vijayan, district secretary K. Sivadasan, and Attappady area secretary P. Rajamani.