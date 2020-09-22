CPI(M) to organise protest rallies today

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) district committee has decided to organise rallies at 18 centres in Kannur on Wednesday against the violent protests by the Congress and the BJP.
The event is being organised on the anniversary of the death of Azhikodan Raghavan, who was killed by Congress activists on September 23, 1972, at Chettiyangadi in Thrissur.
Azhikodan Raghavan, a prominent leader of the CPI(M) in Kerala, was the convener of the United Front and a member of the party’s State secretariat when he was killed, said a party release.
The release further said that the UDF and the BJP were staging violent protests in Kerala in violation of the COVID-19 norms.
The High Court had ruled that it was illegal to take measures that could lead to the spread of the disease.
March turns violent
Special Correspondent writes from Thrissur:
A protest march taken out by KSU activists to the DIG office here on Tuesday demanding the resignation of Higher Education Minister K.T. Jaleel turned violent.
The police erected barricades 100 metre from the DIG office and stopped the activists. The police resorted to a lathi-charge after minor clashes occurred following the inauguration of the march by DCC president M.P. Vincent.
KPCC secretary John Daniel said the police were trying to suppress peaceful protests by the youth organisation.
The police personnel who resorted to the lathi-charge were not wearing nameplates, alleged KPCC secretary Shaji Kodankandath. He has sent a complaint to the DIG demanding action against the police personnel who were not wearing nameplates.
