CPI(M) suffers embarrassment, dismisses allegations of dissension in Pathanamthitta

Reports of altercation between two senior leaders during district secretariat meeting; party says ‘misinformation’ is part of a deliberate effort to undermine popularity of its candidate Thomas Isaac

March 26, 2024 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Hindu Bureau

As election fervour intensifies among the three fronts in Kerala, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] faced a significant embarrassment in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday following reports of an altercation between two of its senior leaders.

Shortcomings in campaigning

The purported clash occurred during a late-night meeting of the party district secretariat on Monday, attended by Cooperation Minister V.N. Vasavan. Reports indicate that tensions escalated between A. Padmakumar, a former legislator, and P.B. Harsha Kumar while discussing the shortcomings in the campaign for Left Democratic Front candidate T.M. Thomas Isaac, particularly in the Adoor Assembly segment.

Mr. Padmakumar, feeling aggrieved by the accusations levelled against him, requested the party leadership to relieve him of the electioneering responsibilities, while Mr. Kumar persisted with his criticism. Just as the situation seemed to escalate, other senior leaders intervened and resolved the matter.

This incident, which sparked rumours of a discord within the party, caught the CPI(M) off guard. In response, the party convened a press briefing on Tuesday to clarify the issue. During the briefing, attended by the two leaders along with CPI(M) Pathanamthitta district secretary K.P. Udayabhanu, the party refuted allegations of any rift or physical assaults between the two leaders during the meeting.

“This misinformation is part of a deliberate effort to undermine Dr. Isaac’s popularity,” said Mr. Udayabhanu, also cautioning against attempts to tarnish the party’s reputation and hinting at possible legal action. He asserted that the LDF candidate maintained a significant lead in campaigning.

Mr. Vasavan denied any untoward incidents during the meeting, dismissing contrary reports as mere media speculation. According to him, the only disagreement that arose concerned the venue of a proposed address by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and nothing more.

However, sources confirmed the occurrence of a heated verbal exchange between the two leaders. They added that the leaders were compelled by senior leadership to reconcile to prevent further embarrassment.

