CPI(M) says accused in human sacrifice case not its active members

PTI October 14, 2022 18:47 IST

‘Propaganda spread by BJP and Congress to tarnish the image of the party which is in the forefront of fighting irrational beliefs and superstition’

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] has denied reports that two of the three accused in the human sacrifice case are its active members, terming the allegations baseless. “The reports that the accused in the double murder case are active members of the CPI(M) are baseless. They are not party members nor do they have any responsibility in the party or in any of its associated organisations as claimed by the media houses,” CPI(M) district secretary K.P. Udayabhanu said in a statement on Thursday. Three persons Bhagaval Singh, 68, a massage therapist and his wife Laila, 59, along with prime accused Mohammed Shafi, 52, were arrested after details of the gruesome murders came out on October 11. The CPI(M) said it was a propaganda spread by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress to tarnish the image of the party which is in the forefront of fighting irrational beliefs and superstitious practices. Mr. Udayabhanu said it was the CPI(M) which first sought stern action against the culprits in the case.



