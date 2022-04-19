CPI(M) party congress kowtowed to BJP interests: Sudhakaran

‘A third front sans Congress to help Sangh Parivar’

KPCC president K. Sudhakaran said the recently concluded 23rd party congress of the CPI(M) in Kannur had wilfully advantaged the BJP by “delusionally” proposing a third front sans Congress.

In fact, by proposing a national alternative to the BJP, excluding the Congress, the CPI(M) had aided the Sangh Parivar agenda to decimate the Congress and erase the last vestige of political opposition to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the national level.

The CPI(M) had turned a blind eye to the fact that the Congress, with its legacy of Nehruvian socialism, pluralism, secularism and liberalism, was the only credible political opposition to the BJP and its line of Hindu majoritarian fascism.

For political gains

Mr. Sudhakaran accused the CPI(M) of abetting fundamentalist forces for short-lived political gain. Sixty people have died in violence after the second Pinarayi Vijayan government assumed office.

In the past three years of the CPI(M) rule, the police had registered 1,019 murder cases. Political vendetta motivated at least 16 of the crimes, he said.

Mr. Sudhakaran said the CPI(M) was liberal with paroling hardened criminals, particularly party goons convicted for the murder of T.P. Chandrasekharan.

The government allowed party hoodlums to make money by smuggling drugs, carrying out hit jobs for cash and waylaying hawala couriers and gold smugglers, he alleged.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had increased his security by several tiers and at massive expense to the public exchequer, he said.

However, he was least concerned about the safety of the lives and property of the commoner. Criminal gangs eliminated foes at will, Mr. Sudhakaran said.

Mute witness

The police remained a mute witness or, at worst, a tacit approver. Palakkad and Alappuzha killings testified to the law government's impotence in the face of rising lawlessness. The CPI(M) had splurged on the party congress. It should reveal its funding source and publicly account for the money collected and spent, he alleged.

Mr. Sudhakaran said the Congress would organise protests in 1,500 centres across Kerala against K-Rail. SilverLine also threatened to displace thousands living on the buffer zone on either side of the proposed railway line.

The government has banned development and construction in large swathes of land abutting the Silverline track. Congress membership drive was on track. Nearly, 13 lakh aspirants had applied online for party membership, he said.