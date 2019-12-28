CPI(M) main opponent of Cong.: Chidambaram

Congress leader P. Chidambaram, MP, has said that the Congress should not lose sight of the fact that the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] is its prime political opponent in Kerala politics.

The party had an election to fight in 2021 (local body polls), and the BJP was not at all a player in Kerala politics. That left the Congress to oppose the CPI(M). It was okay for the Congress to come together with the CPI(M) on national issues such as the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

But in Kerala, the Congress and the CPI(M) remained traditional opponents, and that was a political reality, he said.

Mr. Chidambaram’s comment came against the backdrop of reports that the KPCC was divided over the decision of Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala to align himself with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in their joint opposition to the CAA. KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran had opposed the action, while leaders such as V.D. Satheeshan had defended Mr. Chennithala.

The former Union Finance Minister said the Central Government spoke in different voices. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Centre would not implement the NRC. He attempted to delink it from the enactment of the CAA.

However, Home Minister Amit Shah insisted in Parliament that the BJP would implement the NRC in all States before 2024.

He said in Kerala, Muslims, Christians and Hindus shared the same culture. They wore the same dress, ate the same food and enjoyed the same music and art. Similarly, people in other States, including Tamil Nadu, shared a common culture irrespective of their faith. The BJP had now attempted to tear apart the people based on religion. They wanted to pit Hindus against Muslims to divide and rule.

The Congress would fight against the Centre till it kept the CAA in abeyance and rolled back the move to implement the NRC. The CAA and the NRC would render lakhs stateless. The Centre had authorised the construction of detention camps in Assam.