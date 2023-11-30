HamberMenu
CPI(M) leader P. Jayarajan slams campaign against Kerala government’s Navakerala Sadas

P. Jayarajan says the Congress party has joined hands with the BJP to oppose Navakerala Sadas because the Congress has its eyes on BJP votes in upcoming Lok Sabha elections

November 30, 2023 01:21 pm | Updated 01:21 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
P. Jayarajan (file)

P. Jayarajan (file) | Photo Credit: S.K. MOHAN

Those attacking the Navkerala Sadas are doing it at the behest of religious fanatics and fascist forces. The Congress party has joined hands with the BJP to oppose the Navakerala Sadas because the Congress has its eyes on BJP votes in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, CPI(M) State committee member P. Jayarajan has said.

He was addressing the media in Kochi on November 30 (Thursday).

Mr. Jayarajan said that the Navakerala Sadas is literally and politically for a new Kerala. Those opposing the concept is opposing the very idea of a new Kerala, he added.

He also justified bringing students to these meetings because “if the students wanted to meet the Chief Minister, who could oppose them or prevent them?” he asked.

“We don’t want a Kerala stricken with religious madness but one that has a healthy democratic society in keeping with the Constitution of India,” he said.

He refused to comment on a Supreme Court verdict on the issues related to the Kannur University. He said that he had not read the verdict and could not comment on the development.

He also alleged that there was a media lobby against the Communist party ever since the first time the party came to power in Kerala. “The lobby continues to operate even now,” he said.

