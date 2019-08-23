CPI(M) finds depletion in mass support

The CPI(M) will launch a campaign accented on development and peace in support of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government and elicit the support of organisations, groups and individuals active in different realms to enhance the mass support of the front, party State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has said.

Briefing reporters about the deliberations of the State secretariat and committee meeting that concluded here on Friday, Mr. Balakrishnan told reporters that the sessions had worked out strategies to protect the government and impart political education to the cadre to win public confidence. Party workers would be cautioned not to be part of any violence since it would be used against the party. There was a depletion in the mass support of the party and it should be regained.

A campaign of the BJP and the United Democratic Front (UDF) against the CPI(M) had helped to cast aspersions on its stance on the Sabarimala issue. This would be cleared.

Asked whether the party was opposed to the faithful, Mr. Balakrishnan said the party had a code of conduct for its members, but it never chose to impose the code on the public. Professing faith in a religion was no hindrance to joining the party. Places of worship should be freed from the clutches of communal forces. Party workers should not keep off from such functions in their locale, he said.

The State government was forced to overcome the restrictions, mainly financial, imposed by the Central government. The party would apprise the public of the problems faced by the government.

The committee has decided to form a panel of experts comprising scientists among others, to look into environmental issues. The panel will consider all opinions, including those of Madhav Gadgil and Kasturirangan, but would adopt a balanced development approach giving due space for man and nature, he said.

The meetings also decided to create an awareness on the mode of construction so that the use of sand and granite could be reduced. The party and the government would set a model by constructing such buildings, he said.