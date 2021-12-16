CPI frowns upon Bindu’s letter to Governor on VC reappointment

Minister has no authority to make such a recommendation, says Kanam

The State Council of the Communist Party of India (CPI) has reportedly frowned upon Higher Education Minister R. Bindu’s contentious letter to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan seeking service extension for Kannur University Vice Chancellor Gopinath Raveendran beyond the retirement age. Ms. Bindu had also demanded the Chancellor disband the search committee for a new Vice Chancellor.

When pressed whether the Minister had overstepped her Constitutional bounds by allegedly bringing executive pressure to bear on Mr. Khan, CPI State secretary Kanam Rajendran said: “I do not think the Minister has the authority to make such a recommendation. Maybe, its my ignorance. But everything is in the answer.”

Mr. Rajendran said the High Court had upheld the VC’s extension. The judiciary had extinguished any scope for further debate on the issue.

The CPI also demanded that the government settle the PG doctors strike. Mr. Rajendran also defended the State police. He said Kerala’s law enforcement was the best in the country. But there were bad apples in every basket. The police had in-built mechanisms to weed out malpractices.

SliverLine project

The CPI placed the onus on the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government to redress public concern about the environmental and economic impact of Kerala’s semi-high-speed railway project, SilverLine.

The CPI said the government required everybody onboard before forging ahead with the mega scheme, including naysayers.

Mr. Rajendran threw his weight behind SilverLine at the council meeting by some accounts. He reportedly pointed out that it was the LDF’s election promise. People had seconded the LDF manifesto and voted it back to power for a second consecutive term.

SilverLine has immense public support. The government would allay any residual fears about the project. The CPI also slammed the Congress-led United Democratic Front for working in cahoots with the BJP to scuttle Kerala’s mega infrastructure development plan. The CPI also slammed UDF MPs for moving the Centre against SilverLine.

The State council also reportedly weighed whether to admit persons leaving the CPI(M) on their own into the CPI fold. Some members reportedly suggested that the CPI accord such persons due organisational recognition commensurate with their political experience and rank.