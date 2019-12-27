CPI foundation day celebrated

CPI national general secretary D. Raja hoisted the party flag at the district committee office here as part of the CPI Foundation Day celebrations on Thursday.
CPI secretary from Jammu Kashmir, G.M. Mizrab; State executive members V. Chamunni; P.P. Suneer; district secretary P.K. Krishnadas; assistant secretary Ajit Koladi; and Irumban Saidalavi; and State council members P. Subramanian, M.A. Ajaykumar, M.A. Razak, and K. Prabhakaran attended the function.
