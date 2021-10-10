COVID situation in State remains steady

10,691 test positive in State

As many as 10,691 people in Kerala tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday when a total of 81,914 samples were analysed. The number of active cases in the State stood at 1,11,083.

The pandemic toll in the State rose to 26,258 after 85 deaths were reported on Sunday.

Ernakulam district registered the highest number of fresh infections (1,639), followed by Thrissur (1,378) and Thiruvananthapuram (1,197). Strict restrictions have been imposed on 332 wards in 227 local bodies where the Weekly Infection Population ratio is higher than 10. Of the fresh cases, 50 had arrived from other States, 10,196 contracted the infection through contact and the source of infection remained undetected in 393 cases.

As many as 12,655 COVID patients turned negative on Sunday, taking the total number of recovered cases to 46,56,866.

According to official figures, 3,61,495 people are currently under surveillance in various districts, of which 3.48,743 are under house/ institutional quarantine and 12,752 are under observation in hospitals. On Sunday, 799 COVID cases were admitted to hospital.

As per the latest data, 93.3% of the eligible population in the State have received the first dose of COVID vaccine and 43.7% were fully vacccinated. Of the 10,691 fresh cases reported on Sunday, 2,982 were partially vaccinated and 3,321 had received both jabs while 2,666 had not been vaccinated.

The COVID report released on Sunday said the rate of increase of fresh infections had gone down by 19% over the last one week. The number of COVID patients in serious condition and the number of hospitalisations were also on the decline.