COVID shadow over Thrissur Pooram

Health Department sounds alert

In the wake of second wave of COVID-19, the Health Department has sounded an alert over the possible risk to people if pandemic protocols are neglected during Thrissur Pooram, which attracts lakhs of people.

“The positivity rate has been increasing fast. With much effort we had brought down the rate to 1.71 by the end of March (March 25). But it increased again during the election when people started crowding without maintaining COVID-19 protocols. The current positivity rate in the district is 9.4. If pandemic protocols have been ignored further, it will scuttle all the efforts taken by the Health Department so far to check the spread of COVID,” said District Medical Officer K.J. Reena.

However, District Collector S. Shanavas said the district administration is going ahead with the preparations for the Pooram.

“The sudden hike in pandemic cases happened in the last one week. We have almost two weeks to go to the pooram. With strict measures we can bring it down. In case of emergency we can think about controlling the number of people attending the Pooram,” said the Collector.

The Collector has written to the Chief Secretary to issue an order regarding guidelines to check the crowd for the Pooram.

No cancellation

Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar, who has been active in preparation of the Pooram, said there is no plan to cancel the pooram. “There is no change in plan. We can effectively control the crowds. The Devaswoms and the government are working together for the safe and successful conduct of Pooram,” he said.