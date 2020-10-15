COVID protocol: sector magistrates register 528 cases in Kannur

272 persons booked for not wearing masks properly

Sector magistrates appointed at the local body level to intensify measures against the spread of COVID-19 booked 528 cases in the district on Wednesday. Cases were registered against 272 persons who did not wear masks properly, while 118 shops were found without visitor registers. As many as 55 cases were registered for failure to maintain physical distancing, 29 for illegal gatherings, and 25 against shops that did not provide masks and sanitizers. District Collector T.V. Subhash directed the sector magistrates to expand their inspections in the coming days and take strict action against those violating rules.

There are 93 sector magistrates, including four in Kannur Corporation, in the district. The Collector had issued a prohibition order under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code until October 31 as part of measures to check the spread of COVID-19.