COVID protocol: sector magistrates register 528 cases in Kannur

Sector magistrates appointed at the local body level to intensify measures against the spread of COVID-19 booked 528 cases in the district on Wednesday. Cases were registered against 272 persons who did not wear masks properly, while 118 shops were found without visitor registers. As many as 55 cases were registered for failure to maintain physical distancing, 29 for illegal gatherings, and 25 against shops that did not provide masks and sanitizers. District Collector T.V. Subhash directed the sector magistrates to expand their inspections in the coming days and take strict action against those violating rules.
There are 93 sector magistrates, including four in Kannur Corporation, in the district. The Collector had issued a prohibition order under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code until October 31 as part of measures to check the spread of COVID-19.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath